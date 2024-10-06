Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.59% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,752,565.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,985.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 13.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MoneyLion by 69.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

