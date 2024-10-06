Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk downgraded Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 2,170,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $2,235,399.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,025,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,646.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 50,903 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $43,267.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,356,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,770. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,212,528 shares of company stock valued at $12,063,972. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 15.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Nerdy has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

