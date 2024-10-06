New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Pacific Mtl in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year.

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

