Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Bank of America raised their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Nextracker has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
