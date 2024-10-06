Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Bank of America raised their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Nextracker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,675,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,802,000 after acquiring an additional 84,069 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 75,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.23. Nextracker has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

