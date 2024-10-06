NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

