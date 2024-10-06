Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.52. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nortech Systems

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.