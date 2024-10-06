Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.52. Nortech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
