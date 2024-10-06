Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 234,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 45,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 138,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

