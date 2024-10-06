NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.54.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

