nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $69.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

