Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.1 %

PANDY stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $44.92.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $977.04 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

