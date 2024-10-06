Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $324,909.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $324,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,791,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,104,734.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paycom Software stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $279.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.01. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

