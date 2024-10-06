Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,618.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,617 shares of company stock worth $209,214 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth $250,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,960,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

