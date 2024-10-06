PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $44,663.52 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $44,663.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $469,707.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PubMatic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in PubMatic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

