Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
