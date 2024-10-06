Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $7,643,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 94,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 125.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 743,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

