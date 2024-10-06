Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Issued By Zacks Research

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WST opened at $296.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $68,854,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $64,196,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,281,000 after buying an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $47,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

