Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Raised by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $138.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.85. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,514,445.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,199.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 55.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,728 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Paychex by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

