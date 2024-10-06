Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Marcus Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Marcus has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Marcus by 221.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

