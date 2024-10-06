Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for IMAX Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMAX. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IMAX by 19.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

