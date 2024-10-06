Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2024 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after purchasing an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,856,000 after purchasing an additional 120,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

