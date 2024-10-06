Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -16.00%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.