Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $348.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $302.00 to $348.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.23.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.46. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $306.50. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 356,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

