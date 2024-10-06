Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.90.

RJF stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.60. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,257.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 84,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

