Raymond James Raises Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $28.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.3 %

COLB opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 137,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.