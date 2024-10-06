Raymond James Trims Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price to $70.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,267.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

