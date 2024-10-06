Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.71.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $167.81 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $97.18 and a 1-year high of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.50.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth about $52,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

