Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE:RIO opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,752 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 118.5% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $1,734,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

