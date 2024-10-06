RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $16.33 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97.

