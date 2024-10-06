Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$18,115.81.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE FRX opened at C$6.26 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The stock has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.35). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,005.59%. The firm had revenue of C$9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.6025751 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

