Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.67, for a total transaction of C$16,212.34.
Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$18,115.81.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %
TSE FRX opened at C$6.26 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.14 and a 12-month high of C$15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The stock has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a P/E ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.26.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
