Roth Capital Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ispire Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Ispire Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Wednesday.

Ispire Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ISPR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 175,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% during the second quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 809,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Featured Articles

