RTX (NYSE:RTX) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $109.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $124.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $125.53.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

