Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $140,800.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,659,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,818,365.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $153,175.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $161,425.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $183,600.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

RUM opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter valued at $256,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

