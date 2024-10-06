Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STTK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STTK opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 502,860 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

