Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

