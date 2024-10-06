Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
SBNY opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
About Signature Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.