Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.56.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.83. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 103.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.