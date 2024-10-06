Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 121,492 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

