STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

About STEP Energy Services

TSE:STEP opened at C$3.93 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$281.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.07.

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.