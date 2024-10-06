Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,833 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4,336.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

