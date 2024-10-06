Stifel Canada Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$255.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.82 million.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

