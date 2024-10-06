Stifel Canada Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$255.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.82 million.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.