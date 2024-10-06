Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of SF opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

