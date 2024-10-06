Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 24,662 put options on the company. This is an increase of 115% compared to the average volume of 11,476 put options.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RKT stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,852,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.