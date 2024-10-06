StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $323.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.94. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $229.57 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 81.31% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

