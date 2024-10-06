StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

