StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
