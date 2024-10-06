StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw acquired 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,090,003.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,539 shares of company stock worth $175,985. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.