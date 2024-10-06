StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Vector Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vector Group

Vector Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $371.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 252.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Vector Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

(Get Free Report)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.