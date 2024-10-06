StockNews.com Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Hold

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $248.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Powell Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

