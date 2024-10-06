StockNews.com Downgrades Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to Hold

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of POWL stock opened at $242.99 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $248.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Powell Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Powell Industries by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Powell Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
