StockNews.com Downgrades Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,523.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,800,000 after buying an additional 391,346 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 135,687 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 119.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after buying an additional 793,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,933,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

