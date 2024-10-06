StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $830,463.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $903,577.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock worth $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

