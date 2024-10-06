StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.