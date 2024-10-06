StockNews.com Lowers BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) to Hold

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

BXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BXC opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $919.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.94. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $132.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

