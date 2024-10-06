StockNews.com Upgrades TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TATT opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.88.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned about 0.87% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

