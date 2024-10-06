T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $221.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $208.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $136.84 and a one year high of $209.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.46 and a 200 day moving average of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $244.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $785,667,000 after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

